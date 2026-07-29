Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Dead at 56 Following Tragic Motorcycle Accident

With a career spanning three decades, Glen Hansard was more than the frontman for the rock band the Frames. He also extended his talents to the world of Hollywood when he starred in the musical Once. The 2007 film not only included the hit song “Falling Slowly,” but he won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Not finished with his career, sadly, Hansard passed away on July 29 following a motorcycle accident.

On Wednesday, authorities were dispatched when they received a call about a collision. When arriving at the scene, emergency services worked to save Hansard, but he ultimately died from his injuries.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Confirming the news of Hansard’s passing, ATC Management wrote in a statement, “Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

[RELATED: The Swell Season’s Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová Reunited to Move ‘Forward’ on a Third Album]

Glen Hansard’s Family Pay Tribute To The Late Singer

Just last month, Hansard celebrated the release of Don+t Settle – Transmissions East & West. Excited about the second volume, the singer had promoted his new work over the last few months.

As for Hansard’s family, they posted a picture of the singer on his Instagram. Still trying to process his death, the caption read, “With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning. We are still dealing with the shock of it all, so we kindly ask that the privacy of Glen’s family, colleagues and friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Shaken by the sudden loss of Hansard, fans also filled the comment section with love for the singer. “I’m shattered. He was such a humble and lovely artist. Saw him many times. What a loss. This hits very hard.” Another person added, “Shocking news…a brilliant songwriter. RIP Glen. Our condolences to his friends and family.”

While Hansard’s sudden death has left the music community in mourning, his impact on both music and film remains. From his award-winning songwriting to his heartfelt performances, the singer left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire musicians and fans.

(Photo by Luciano Viti/Getty Images)