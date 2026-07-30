Ella Langley Never Spent the Last $100 She Ever Made in Tips for This Sweet Reason

Ella Langley is reflecting on how far she’s come. In a TikTok video, the “Be Her” singer came across the last $100 she ever made in tips when she was gigging.

“You might be wondering what this is. Is it just normal money? Yes, but to me, no,” she said. “To me, this is the last $100 I made in tip jar. I kept the last $100 in ones. I would always save my ones, up until I had them in $100 increments. This is the last $100 I made in my tip jar that I pretty much started this whole thing from.”

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After “looking for it everywhere,” Langley came across the stack of cash when she was preparing to move. Finding the money sparked a big realization for the singer.

“You don’t know the amount of times I wanted to spend this $100 and needed to spend this $100. I did not do it because I had faith in myself,” she shared. “It paid off. I’m really happy I still have this.”

Ella Langley’s Huge Success

In the months since Langley posted the video, she’s experienced even more success. In fact, thanks to her smash hit “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley just accomplished something that no other female singer has this century.

Now that the single has hit its 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it holds the record for the longest-running song to lead the chart ever among non-holiday titles by women with no co-billed acts.

It surpassed both Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” both of which counted 14 weeks in the top spot, to accomplish the feat.

When considering all songs, holiday ones including, “Choosin’ Texas” trails only Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The festive tune led the chart for 22 weeks.

Adding men back into the equation, Langley is tied for fourth place. She’s behind Carey’s Christmas tune at No. 1, and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” with 19 weeks.

Tied for the third position are Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito,” and Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” with 16 weeks each.

Langley currently shares her fourth-place standing with Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic