Steve Hackett Addresses the Possibility of a Genesis Reunion

Dating back to the 1960s, Genesis not only sold nearly 150 million albums worldwide, but thanks to hits like ‘Invisible Touch” and “I Can’t Dance,” the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But the band’s legacy didn’t come without more than a few lineup changes and breaks. For Steve Hackett, he never forgot his time with the band during the 1970s. And while decades have passed since he shared the stage with the band, he didn’t rule out the possibility of a reunion.

Hackett first joined Genesis in 1971. Although the musician left the group in 1977, Hackett contributed to a total of six albums during his time. Unlike other musicians, the guitarist held no animosity toward his former bandmates. Instead, he announced on the Word in Your Ear podcast, “I’ve always said that if they wanted me to reform, I would do it. I would even play harmonica or do a walk on.”

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Caring little about his role on stage, Hackett only dreamed of returning to Genesis. But he also understood the possibility of that dream becoming a reality due to their different sounds. “I’ve re-recorded some of [Genesis’] stuff. And I sometimes do it with orchestras. So there’s some sort of sense of development there. But it means that I get a chance to choose what I think is the best of it. And I like to think that it’s agenda free.”

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Steve Hackett Only Cares About One Thing

With the legacy of Genesis including greats like Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, and Phil Collins, Hackett wondered what the band would consider classic. “When they were a three piece, would they consider that to be the classic period where most of the hits were hit singles? But then would it be the stuff that turned on musicians, the earlier stuff, the transition?”

Hackett was thrilled over the chapter he left with Genesis. And as his career continues to expand, the musician only focused on one thing – the music. “I do it for the love of music. And I’m happy to do classical music, Genesis music, my own stuff, work with jazzers. I just like music across the board.”

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While Hackett wasn’t expecting a Genesis reunion to happen, he made it clear the door remained open to the opportunity. Until then, he continued celebrating the band’s discography.

(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)