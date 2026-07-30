“I Never Want To Leave You in the Dark”: Folk-Pop Star Postpones Vancouver Performance Following Major Family Emergency

2026 was a big year for Myles Smith. While spending years in the music industry, in June, he released his debut studio album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life. Excited about the album’s release, the musician scheduled a series of shows to support songs like “Heaven” and “Drive Safe,” featuring Niall Horan. But sadly, Smith was forced to cancel his recent show due to a family emergency.

On August 4, Smith was expected to perform in Vancouver, Canada. With fans already purchasing tickets, the musician was hoping to make it an unforgettable night. But Smith shared the news on Instagram, “To everyone who was planning on coming to the Vancouver show. You may have received a notification that the show has been cancelled. I wanted to explain why, because I never want to leave you in the dark.”

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Not giving away too many details, Smith added that the decision was out of his control. “There has been a major family health issue at home, and important appointments are taking place on that date. I simply can’t not be there. Family has to come first, and this wasn’t a decision I made lightly.”

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Although not the news fans wanted to hear, Smith continuously thanked them for their support and love. “The fact that you continue to show up for me means more than I can put into words, and I never want to take that for granted or lose the trust we’ve built together. Thank you for your understanding, your patience, and for always supporting me. It truly means the world.”

With some fans spending money, making plans, and traveling from afar, Smith received backlash for the cancellation. The musician understood the frustration that many were feeling.

At the same time, Smith believed fans deserved the truth. But he hoped to find a healthy balance between his fans and privacy. “I’m not asking for anybody to feel sorry for me! I just wanted to give you as much information as I could, because I believe that’s what you deserve. Whilst trying to maintain the privacy of the circumstances back home.”

Apologizing one more time for the canceled show, Smith promised fans he would make it back to Vancouver when the time was right. For now, the singer is keeping his focus on supporting his family during a difficult time.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)