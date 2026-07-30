“It Kills Me To Have To Cancel”: Country Star Forced To Cancel Upcoming Concerts

When releasing Different Night Same Rodeo in 2025, Bailey Zimmerman hoped to take the album around the world with a tour. But 2026 has been anything but easy for the singer. Back in May, Zimmerman found himself with legal trouble after a resort claimed the hitmaker caused a staggering $16,000 in damages that included a hole in the wall. If that wasn’t enough, his recent performance was cut short due to a power outage. Not the best year, Zimmerman announced that he was canceling upcoming concerts due to family matters.

Aside from performing in the United States, Zimmerman wanted to take his stardom international with shows in Germany, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and the UK. But sadly, he had to cancel those shows.

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Releasing a statement, Zimmerman wrote, “I wanted to let you all know personally that I unfortunately have to cancel my UK/Europe shows. This was not an easy decision and it kills me to have to cancel because I know how excited everyone is… but right now I need to take this time to focus on important family matters. Everything is okay, it’s just my family needs my attention and that’s what I’ve gotta do.”

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Needing time away from the spotlight to be with his family, Zimmerman was sure to add he would still be performing in North America. “I will still be playing my shows in North America in August, but after that I will be taking some more time to focus on me, my family, and new music. Once again I’m so sorry to everybody that has waited so long… I hope y’all can understand that my family has to come first.”

The announcement didn’t come without backlash. With some already making arrangements to see Zimmerman, one person commented, “It’s sad and kinda disappointing to read that the UK and Europe are going to be cancelled but North America is still part of your tour plan. Although I wish your family all the best and hope to see you one day on stage soon.”

Knowing it wasn’t a popular decision, Zimmerman stood by his family, concluding, “Thank you for having my back on this crazy ride we call life.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)