Luke Bryan Reveals Why He Was Initially “Reluctant” to Join ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan didn’t immediately say yes when he was offered to role of a judge on American Idol. In fact, in an interview with Cigar Aficionado, Bryan admitted that he was initially “reluctant” to join Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the ABC competition series.

“At the time, I was doing stadium shows… I was as busy as a human being could be,” Bryan told the outlet, per Country Now. “So, I was a little reluctant to add another layer of commitment and concentration.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“When you’re selling out football stadiums and your albums are doing everything you’ve dreamed of, throwing a distraction in the mix was something that was a little bit challenging,” he added.

Ultimately, though, he decided to take the leap. He joined Idol for its 16th season in 2018. Since then, he has remained on the show, which crowned Hannah Harper as its season 24 winner in May.

“Nine years later, still at the desk and I look back and it’s been an amazing experience for me,” Bryan said. “The lessons and things that I’ve learned are just countless.”

What to Know About Season 25 of American Idol

Now, Idol is gearing up for its 25th season. On Aug. 25, the show will kick off its virtual “Idol Across America” auditions.

The nationwide search will give hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol produce for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions.

Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open-call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible.

As for who the host and judges will be for season 25, that information has yet to be announced.

Ryan Seacrest has hosted the series since its 2002 premiere. Meanwhile, Richie and Perry joined the show with Bryan in 2018. When Perry departed the series after season 22 in 2024, Carrie Underwood stepped into the role.

Bryan, Richie, and Underwood have served on Idol‘s judging panel ever since.

Season 25 of American Idol is slated to premiere next year on ABC.

Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images