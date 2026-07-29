Riley Green Brings His ‘Marshals’ Love Interest on Stage During Utah Concert

Riley Green brought his small-screen love onto his real-life stage. During the Salt Lake City, Utah, stop on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, Green surprised the crowd by bringing out Ash Santos.

Green and Santos played love interests on the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, the show on which the singer made his acting debut.

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The pair reunited on stage at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. Green invited Santos up onto the stage to take a shot with him.

Santos shared photos from the show on Instagram. The shots featured her dancing in the crowd, watching from backstage, and posing with Green.

“and we don’t mind if we do,” she captioned the pics.

What to Know About Riley Green’s Time on Marshals

Green and Santos developed a friendship while he was on set for his four-episode arc. In an interview with People, Santos praised Green as “just a really, really wonderful person.”

“He’s very sweet. He was so kind to our cast and our crew,” she said. “I mean, the day that he wrapped… while he was getting in the car, he was already having flowers delivered for the hair-and-makeup team to say thank you.”

That department was particularly said to see Green go after his character was killed off the show.

“Our hair-and-makeup team, especially, those women loved him,” Santos said. “We had people on our crew who were so upset with [showrunner] Spencer [Hudnut] for weeks when they got that episode.”

Santos also praised Green’s acting chops, noting, “I think when you’re an artist, you are so in tune in that way creatively that it makes it easy to pivot into something else.”

“When you’re a singer, you’re telling stories all the time with your songs,” she said. “It was easy for him, and it definitely showed on screen. He has a natural ability.”

Green himself agreed with that sentiment in his own interview with the outlet.

“If I’m playing a song that’s a really emotional song, there is a feeling that I need to get to go and perform it that way,” Green explained. “And acting’s very similar in that sense.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage