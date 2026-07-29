Carly Pearce Reflects on Creating “I Hope You’re Happy Now” With Country Music Heavyweight

It has been nearly seven years since Carly Pearce released her self-titled debut album. Featuring collaborations with Lee Brice and Michael Ray, the album struck a chord with fans thanks to “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The song, which centered around the sting of heartbreak, showcased the talents of both Pearce and Brice. But according to the singer, she originally envisioned Luke Combs as her duet partner on “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

When the song first hit airwaves, the harmony between Pearce and Brice was undeniable. But before stepping into the studio, the singer teamed up with Combs, Randy Montana, and Jonathan Singleton to write the lyrics.

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Recalling how she got Combs to work on the project, Pearce admitted it was fate. “Years ago, when we were on what’s called ‘radio tour’ in the States, this guy had a song out called ‘Hurricane,’ I thought he was really good, he was sitting, like, two down from me on all of these radio shows, so I just asked him after a show, hey I really like your voice, would you ever write a song with me? It was Luke.”

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Carly Pearce Finally Got Her Duet With Luke Combs

Able to add his signature to the song, Pearce wanted Combs for more than his songwriting abilities. Having heard him sing, she wanted his voice to bring the melody to life. While agreeing to perform the song, Combs eventually had to step down due to scheduling conflicts.

Not having a partner for the song, Pearce turned to Lee Brice. The voice behind hit songs like “A Woman Like You,” “I Drive Your Truck,” and “One of Them Girls,” the hitmaker knew how to find his way to No. 1 on the charts.

Released as the second single from her debut album, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” found its way to the top of the charts. Finishing at No. 1 on US Country Airplay, Pearce and Brice watched the song also snag the No. 1 spot on the Canada Country chart. On the US Billboard Hot 100, it peaked in the Top 30.

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For fans wondering what a Pearce/Combs version would sound like, they could hear it thanks to the singers joining forces at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2025. There to celebrate the Grand Ole Opry’s international debut, the singers performed the song as Pearce originally envisioned it.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)