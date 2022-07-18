Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa are Officially Grandparents

Bruce Springsteen and wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa revealed that they’re officially grandparents, sharing a photo of their new granddaughter Lily Harper Springsteen, daughter of their youngest son Sam on Instagram. (See photo here.)

“Walking the baby_ Lily Harper Springsteen,” wrote Scialfa along with a black-and-white picture of the new parents pushing a baby carriage and another photo of the newborn in her pink hospital mitts.

Amy Aiello Lofgren, wife of E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren, congratulated the new grandparents, saying “That is some big time good news grandma,” along with other congratulatory wishes from Jill Vedder, wife of Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, model Christy Turlington, and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

“Congrats!!! She is beautiful !! Love the name .. we are quite fond of the “Harper” part since we have a Harper too ❤️,” shared Jill Vedder.

“She’s precious. Welcome to the world, sweet girl. 💞,” added Turlington.

“Oh my!! Congrats!!” wrote Morello.

Sam Springsteen serves as a firefighter in New Jersey and graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and previously served with his hometown Colts Neck Fire Department, the Long Branch Fire Department and the North Wildwood Fire Department.

In 2020, Sam was sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department.

Bruce Springsteen, 72, and Scialfa, 68, also share an older son Evan, and daughter Jessica, who along with the U.S. equestrian jumping team, recently won a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Photo: Rob DeMartin / Shore Fire Media