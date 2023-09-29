Bruce Springsteen Releases New Track “Addicted to Romance” from Upcoming Film “She Came to Me”

Bruce Springsteen might be off the road for the rest of the year, but he’s not out of the game. Today, The Boss is back with a brand new track, “Addicted to Romance,” which is not featured on his next album. Instead, Springsteen wrote the song for an upcoming movie called She Came to Me.

Springsteen used the romantic comedy as inspiration for his new piano-driven track. However, there’s no humor in this tune. Springsteen took the love story at the heart of the film’s plot and turned it into a gorgeous mid-tempo love song. You can hear it below.

She Came to Me premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. It won’t get a wide release until October 6. The film, which stars Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei, centers around a composer who is struggling to complete the score for his next opera and goes out searching for inspiration. Between the cast and the plot, She Came to Me has everything a Rom-Com needs. However, director Rebecca Miller knew something was missing – a song from Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this year, Miller told Variety how she got an original song from The Boss for her film. “I really love Bruce’s music. For the end of She Came to Me, we wanted an original song,” Miller told the publication. “I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask. I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly, I was a bit shy.”

Luckily, the film’s composer and member of the indie rock band The National, Bryce Dessner, goaded Miller to reach out to Bruce Springsteen. After some urging, Miller reached out to the rock and roll icon. “Bruce and his wife ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song,” she revealed.

“Addicted to Romance” was the end result of Springsteen’s movie-inspired songwriting. “[Springsteen] says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me,” said Miller.

She Came to Me comes to theaters nationwide on October 6.

Photo by Rob DeMartin