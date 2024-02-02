Bruce Springsteen Honors Mother Following Her Death, Shares Video Dancing to Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood”

Thanks to his decades in the music industry, Bruce Springsteen created a legacy that continues to play out today. Besides selling over 140 million albums worldwide, the singer received the nickname “The Boss.” It seems fitting when noting that the icon won a staggering 20 Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and even received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But before becoming “The Boss”, he was just a kid growing up in New Jersey with his parents. Never forgetting where he came from, recently, the Springsteen decided to honor his mother after she passed away.

On January 31, at the age of 98, Springsteen’s mother, Adele, passed away. Sharing the news on Instagram, the singer paid tribute to the woman who raised him by posting a video of her dancing to Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood.” He captioned the video with words from his own song “The Wish.”

Bruce Springsteen Shared His Mother’s Love for Glenn Miller

While mourning the passing of his mother, Springsteen received a mountain of support as his post gained almost 200,000 likes. Fans poured into the comment section writing, “Our condolences Bruce and whole family. Sad news. We will remember the great moments seeing Bruce dancing with Adele in the concerts. And the incredible shows in Broadway. Our heart and our better wishes of strong.” Another fan explained how their mother also passed away recently and even shared how she introduced them to the singer. “I asked my mum for my 14th birthday in 1981 for a Rick Springfield album, she came home with The River ,lifelong fan since then. My mum died yesterday too.”

Always willing to share his love for his mother, Springsteen once discussed her ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s. He once told the TODAY show that the disease took “a lot away from us.” But he insisted his mother still loved to dance. And to bring her peace, the singer would play none other than Glenn Miller. He admitted, “This is an essential part of mom’s spirit, it’s who she is. It’s beyond language and it’s more powerful than memory. It’s the embodiment. This is what she has put her trust in and lived her life by and which, despite all she has suffered, she carries on with to this moment, as if life’s beauty never deserted her. I love her.”

