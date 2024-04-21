Bruce Springsteen Makes Comical Promise About His U.S. Tour Finale

Bruce Springsteen is getting ready for the final concert of his current U.S. tour leg with the E Street band, and—surprise, surprise—he has a message for fans who will be coming out to the show this Sunday, April 21, in Columbus, Ohio.

Springsteen has posted the latest in a series of videos promoting his upcoming gigs on his social media sites. In the new clip, the Boss is captured backstage at a recent concert.

“Columbus, welcome to my dressing room,” Springsteen says. He then points to his wardrobe and comically shares, “These are my clothes. Those are my pants. I’ll only be wearing one pair of ’em when I come to see y’all on Sunday. And we are gonna rock you, me and the E Street Band, into the ground! I warned you. See you Sunday.”

Hanging from a wall in the dressing room is an Italian flag with the phrase “Our Love Is Real” written on it. The phrase, which is reference to a famous line in “Born to Run,” is now regularly used by Springsteen fans to express their affection for the rock legend.

As with Springsteen’s previous couple of promo clips, the new video was shot by his sister, veteran photographer Pamela Springsteen.

Fans React to Springsteen’s Post

Not surprisingly, Springsteen’s video inspired many fans to share messages of their own in the comments section of his Instagram page.

“Can’t wait to see you Sunday!” one fan wrote. “It will be my 53rd show and the first one that I’m taking my sons. We are psyched!”

Another commented, “These are the best little clips and exactly how social media should be used IMO. Delightful!”

A third fan quipped, Fantastic 💜 but now I wonder what [E Street band guitarist] Steve Van Zandt’s dressing room and clothes rail looks like!” Van Zandt, of course, is known for his flamboyant fashion sensibility and colorful head scarves.

Best of Bruce Springsteen Compilation Out Now

Just in time for the tour leg’s finale, Springsteen released a new compilation titled Best of Springsteen on Friday, April 19. The retrospective offers a selection of noteworthy songs from throughout the Boss’ 50-plus-year career. Best of Bruce Springsteen is available now as an 18-track CD or two-LP set, and as a deluxe 31-song digital release.

Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

After wrapping up their current U.S. leg on April 21 in Columbus, Springsteen and his band will head to Europe. That trek runs from a May 5 concert in Cardiff, Wales, U.K., through a July 27 show in London. Bruce and the gang also will visit Ireland, France, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will then mount a second U.S. leg in August and September. That will be followed by a Canadian trek that runs from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

