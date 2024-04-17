Bruce Springsteen Shares Funny Memory About His First Show in Syracuse from 1973

The Boss is at it again! Bruce Springsteen has shared the latest in a series of videos promoting upcoming shows on his current U.S. tour with the E Street Band.

In the new clip, Springsteen was joined by founding E Street Band bassist Garry Tallent to address the fans in Syracuse, New York, where Bruce and the gang will play their next show, on April 18.

“Syracuse! First time I came to Syracuse was 1973,” Springsteen said, standing shoulder to shoulder with Tallent. “And you are looking at the only two members of the E Street Band that were there, 51 f—ing years ago!”

Tallent then piped in, sharing how Springsteen was introduced at the show.

“They said, ‘Welcome Bruce Spring-stine,” he recalled, to which Bruce added, “That’s right. It was ‘welcome Bruce Spring-stine.’”

As he’s done in previous video messages, Springsteen then sent out a joking warning to fans about what they can expect if they come to the concert.

“Bruce Spring-stine’s coming back, 50 years later,” he said. “And guess what. Me, this gentleman, Garry W. Tallent, and the rest of the E Street Band have plans to destroy your city and rock you into the ground!”

The Boss’ comical threat prompted Tallent to respond, “Ouch!”

Springsteen ended the clip by saying, “We warned you.”

As with Springsteen’s previous promo clip, the new video was shot by his sister, veteran photographer Pamela Springsteen.

More About the Syracuse Show

The Syracuse concert will take place at the JMA Wireless Dome, formerly known as the Carrier Dome. The venue is the home of Syracuse University’s football, basketball, and lacrosse teams.

The last time Springsteen performed in Syracuse was in 1992. The most recent show he played with the E Street Band in the city was in 1985. Both concerts took place at the Carrier Dome.

Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The Syracuse show is the next-to-last gig on Springsteen and the E Street Band’s current tour leg. The trek winds down on April 21 in Columbus, Ohio. The group then will visit Europe in May, June, and July, before mounting a second U.S. leg in August and September.

Following that leg, Springsteen and the band will launch a Canadian trek that runs from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

