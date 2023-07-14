Bryan Adams Left Stunned After Fan Rushes on Stage Mid “Summer of ’69” Performance

Leave it to Bryan Adams to keep his cool despite it being a scary situation. The singer has recently been going viral online after a video recirculated of him being in an awkward and quite scary situation during his performance in Salt Lake City. While playing his popular song “Summer of ‘69” a fan decided to rush on stage trying to prove they were his biggest fan.

Videos by American Songwriter

The video has recently been trending on TikTok and on Twitter, showing how the drunk fan got on stage, pushed Adams aside, and nonchalantly just grabbed the mic and sang a few lines from the fan-favorite song. It wasn’t until moments later that the fan was tragically dragged away on stage by the security, as the rockstar looked as confused as ever.

Not letting him affect the show, Adams quickly continues without skipping a beat as if nothing had happened. The audience can then be heard cheering along while laughing at the situation.

RELATED: 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Bryan Adams Wrote for Other Artists

“Zero beats skipped,” Twitter user @andrew_dekes said praising the singer for staying calm.

“Bryan Adams puts on a great concert. I’ll never understand the need for people, sober or not, to get up on stage like that lol,” user @alligortres said, confused at the situation.

“Adams is a pro, he’s been playing with drunk audiences since he was 15,” user @smithosephy noted.

The incident comes after several celebrities have been battling rowdy fans all around, with several of them being physically hurt by them throwing objects. Bebe Rexa and Drake were recently thrown phones, while Ava Max, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Pink were victims of random thrown objects.

Defending other artists, Adele recently went viral after she had strong words for audience members who decided to throw stuff at singers. While performing at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Nevada, she shed light on the situation, telling concertgoers “Have you noticed how people are forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing things on stage?”

She went on to jokingly threatened the crowd, saying, “Have you seen it? I dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at artists!”

Bryan Adams picks up where drunk guy who rushed the stage left off pic.twitter.com/vk55PZ3d4X — ryan (@schaaptop) July 12, 2023

(Photo Credit: Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)