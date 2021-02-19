Brynn Elliott is following up the release of her powerful song “Tell Me I’m Pretty” with a stripped-down, piano version. The stunning new rendition premiered via Parade, who writes that Brynn is “Quietly confident, her performance has a bold rawness that rings with authenticity.”

A cinematic music video shot in Joshua Tree and creative directed by Lauren Dunn accompanies the new acoustic version.

“This piano version of “Tell Me I’m Pretty” is one of my favorite stripped versions I’ve ever done,” says Brynn. “I worked on the production with my co-writer, Michelle Buzz. I think it captures the more emotionally raw nature where the song came from the day Michelle and I wrote it.”

“I decided to film the video in desert because it’s a type of place that is beautiful for its rawness and desolation. In that sense, it felt a fitting location for a stripped version of a song. Additionally, the desert hints at the themes explored in my next project, the project of which Tell Me I’m Pretty is a part. This second EP explores the concepts of honesty and beauty being found in the most unexpected of places.”

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE . Co-written with songwriter Michelle Buzz (Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue), the track is joined by an official music video filmed at a palatial estate on the Hudson River Palisades, directed by Los Angeles-based photographer, creative director, and director Lauren Dunn (The Weeknd, G-Eazy) – streaming HERE now following its exclusive broadcast premiere via MTV and NickMusic.