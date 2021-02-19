EMI Nashville’s Kylie Morgan releases a brand-new song “Shoulda” today, get it digitally with this smartURL. Cowritten with Shane McAnally and Ben Johnson, the upbeat tune centers on Kylie reminiscing and regretting the decision to go out the night before.

“I cowrote this song over Zoom back when we thought quarantine would be over in a few months,” shares Kylie. “Even in those first few weeks I was going crazy wanting to get back to ‘normal.’ I wanted to go sit at a bar, hug a stronger or most of all play more shows. So I put all of those feelings into this song by highlighting we want what we can’t have and want to do what we shouldn’t. Once this is all behind us, my dream is to play this song in a stadium full of people with everyone singing the words back to me. I hope this is our anthem for all the things we shoulda done.”

Recently, Kylie was named as one of VEVO’s 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch as the only country artist. The program highlights 19 of the world’s top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year. As part of the program, Kylie recorded acoustic performances of “Shoulda” as well as “Cuss A Little” which can be viewed HERE. Past alumni of VEVO’s DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Maggie Rogers and Alessia Cara.

Last fall, Kylie dropped her new song “Cuss A Little” featuring fellow SMACKSongs songwriter Walker Hayes, listen HERE. The tongue in cheek tune is yet another display of Morgan’s authentic and natural storytelling ability paired with her unique sound. It’s a catchy and relatable track that continues to reveal Kylie’s irresistible personality. “Cuss A Little” and “Shoulda” follow the impressive success of Kylie’s track “Break Things” which has continued to accumulate remarkable streaming numbers since its release. The infectious track hit both the Spotify US and Global Viral Charts and was also selected as part of the Amazon Weekly One program. Kylie released the official video for “Break Things” which can be viewed HERE. In an exclusive with People.com, fans can also watch the behind the scene footage for the “Break Things” video.

The Oklahoma native starting writing songs at the age of 12 and gained national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently. This early success led Kylie to begin making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice and polishing her songwriting. When she turned 19, she made the decision to call Music City home. Recognizing Kylie’s unique talent, the SMACKSongs team signed her to their roster under the guidance of GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

To give fans a glimpse into her upbringing and passion to pursue music, Kylie returned to her hometown of Newcastle, OK to film her “Hometown Heartland” series. Fans can watch all six episodes HERE.

An avid yoga enthusiast, Kylie has earned her official Yoga Alliance Certification and participates in yoga daily. While stuck at home and unable to tour, Kylie created the #namasteathome series where fans can participate in short yoga flows/light workouts, watch HERE.

Kylie was previously selected as one of three artists for the CMA KixStart program where she will receive unique opportunities to participate in events as well as connect with industry professionals. Kylie has been named to several Artists to Watch lists including CMT, SiriusXM On The Horizon, Taste of Country and Pandora. Kylie has previously toured with artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington. Kylie is currently in the studio working on her debut album with producers Shane McAnally and Ben Johnson.

