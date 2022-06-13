Anderson .Paak Performs Live with BTS and Shares His Love for the Boy Band—“I’ve Been ARMY Ever Since”

BTS, the global boy band phenomenon from South Korea, recently dropped their first anthology album titled Proof. To celebrate this milestone, the seven musicians filmed a live performance of some of the songs from the record. The performance was titled Proof Live and was set in the beautiful desert of Las Vegas. (The boys were in Vegas for their four-night mini-residency at the Allegiant Stadium.)

The band played songs like “Bon Singer,” and other tracks off of the multi-dozen record, and Proof Live even featured a special guest: R&B artist Anderson .Paak.

.Paak, who played drums, joined BTS for one song, “Yet To Come.”

“Anderson kindly agreed to play the drums for our lead single performance. So we were able to create this special performance,” band member RM said in English, addressing the virtual audience.

Then speaking in Korean, RM said, “You really made our stage special, Anderson.”

The boy band and one-half of Silk Sonic (Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars made their debut as the R&B duo in 2021) were in musical lockstep and clearly had an affinity for each other. Both BTS and.Paak spoke in each other’s first languages in their banter after the performance together.

“Can you tell us about your first impressions of ‘Yet to Come’?,” RM asked .Paak. “How did it sound to you?”

“I love it,” .Paak replied. “It’s like… reminds me of church. It’s great.”

Going even further, RM explained that this collaboration happened because BTS kept running into .Paak at awards shows (i.e., the Grammys) and even attended each others’ concerts. For his part, .Paak stated that his son was a fan of BTS first, and now they share a love for the boy band. “I’ve been ARMY ever since,” .Paak said in reference to his recent joining of the BTS fan base.

Check out the full Proof Live video below and a clip of their performance together here.