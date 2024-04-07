Bunnie Xo Petitions for Jelly Roll to Collab With Rising Star Who Quit ‘American Idol’

Benson Boone introduced himself to the world in 2021 during season 19 of American Idol. While he was an early favorite to take home the big win, he decided to pull out of the show. Since then, he has built a massive following on social media and released several singles and four EPs. Last Friday (April 5), he released his first album. Now, if Bunnie Xo gets her way, he’ll have a collaboration with Jelly Roll in the future.

Bunnie Xo took to TikTok yesterday (April 6) to share her love of Benson’s music. In the video, she rocks out to his song “Cry.” Text on the screen says, “[I don’t care] what you say—we ALL have an ex we can dedicate this to.” In the post’s caption, she called for Boone and her husband to get in the studio together. “We need a Benson x Jelly collab ASAP,” she wrote.

Jelly Roll Makes Killer Collaborations

Jelly Roll is no stranger to dropping top-notch collaborations with a variety of artists. His debut country album includes several team-ups with artists like Lainey Wilson (“Save Me”), Brantley Gilbert (“Behind Bars”), and Yelawolf (“Unlive”). He has also appeared on “Wild Ones” with Jessie Murph and, more recently, “Best for Me” with Joyner Lucas. All of those songs have netted millions of streams. Additionally, “Save Me” brought him and Wilson a No. 1 slot on country radio and several award nominations.

Why Did Benson Boone Leave American Idol?

Boone started a promising run on American Idol with a standout audition. At the time, judge Katy Perry told him, “I see you winning American Idol if you want.” However, that wasn’t in the cards. He made it to the Top 24 and stepped away from the show.

He explained why he made the decision during an interview not long after his departure. “The reason I quit American Idol is because I wanted to do music. I decided that I wanted to do music, and I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That’s what he comes from,’” he explained. “I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits and they love my music. That’s why I quit.”

Fans seem to love his music. He has garnered millions of followers on TikTok. Additionally, he has nearly 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Songs like “Beautiful Things,” “In the Stars,” and “Ghost Town” have hundreds of millions of streams. In fact, those three songs combined have netted roughly 1.5 billion streams.

