Jelly Roll Reveals What He Brings to the Table As an Expert Mentor on ‘American Idol’

Jelly Roll is one of the biggest names in country music today. Since he released his genre debut Whitsitt Chapel in 2023, he’s been winning award after award and launching singles up the charts. Even now, his star continues to rise. So, it only makes sense that he is one of the mentors of this season of American Idol.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, Jelly Roll hasn’t always been a massive success. Before crossing over into country music, he was an underground hip-hop artist who saw very little commercial success but found a devoted following. He’ll be pulling from his past to help American Idol hopefuls prepare for the future.

[Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour: Get Tickets]

Jelly Roll Talks About Being a Mentor on American Idol

In a clip shared by People, Jelly Roll talked about the advice he’d give the contestants. “I feel like I bring a lot of experience in the form of failure to the table,” Jelly Roll said. “I think that’s something they’re going to be familiar with because that’s what it takes to get good. You got to do it wrong a thousand times,” he added.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll’s CMA Awards Speech Inspired the First Platinum Ticket Winner on New Season of ‘American Idol’]

The clip also shows Jelly Roll giving advice to American Idol’s first Platinum Ticket winner, Odell Bunton Jr. During his audition, the 28-year-old Arlington, Texas native revealed that Jelly Roll’s fiery CMA Awards acceptance speech inspired him. “He said the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason. I believe it,” Bunton said of the inspirational speech. Now, he’s getting singing advice from the “Save Me” singer.

About Bunton, Jelly Roll said, “He knows what he’s got but I think he’s almost afraid of overdoing it. For him to have a great performance, he’s got to let loose. This is the biggest moment of your career, man. So I would go all in.”

Taking a Family Vacation While Working

Jelly Roll is taking the time to be an expert mentor for American Idol contestants. The show is currently being filmed at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii. As a result, he’s also on vacation with his family. “It’s been unbelievable,” he said of the resort. “The family is having a ball,” he added. “I brought the whole family. We made a whole trip of it. It’s a big deal—it’s kind of like a little vacation.”

Jelly Roll will appear on American Idol on Monday, April 8 with the final 12 of the top 24 taking the stage to compete for the viewers’ votes. He’ll perform and mentor contestants.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.