‘American Idol’: How to Watch Jelly Roll Guest Mentor the Top 24 Tonight

Jelly Roll’s star continues to rise. He’s one of the most talked about stars in country music today. As a result, he’s starting to pop up in places fans never would have expected just a few short years ago. Tonight, he’ll appear on American Idol as a guest mentor. Additionally, he’ll join the judges on the panel as the Top 24 compete for their chance to move forward in the competition.

Last night, Tori Kelly appeared as a guest mentor for the first half of the remaining contestants. The final 12 artists in the Top 24 will perform on American Idol tonight and Jelly Roll be there to help them bring their A-game to the stage. He will also perform one of his hit songs on the show. In short, fans of the Antioch, Tennessee native will not want to miss tonight’s episode of Idol.

Jelly Roll has seen massive success over the last couple of years. However, he spent more than a decade clawing his way to the top. As a result, he knows a thing or two about failure. That, he recently said, is what he brings to the table as a mentor.

“I feel like I bring a lot of experience in the form of failure to the table,” he explained in a clip released last week. “I think that’s something they’re going to have to be familiar with because that’s what it takes to get good,” he added. “You got to do it wrong a thousand times.”

How to Watch Jelly Roll on American Idol Tonight

American Idol featuring Jelly Roll will start at 8/7c on ABC. Additionally, fans who don’t have cable can still watch the show live on several streaming services that offer live television. For instance, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV will stream Idol live. Fans can also watch on the ABC app. However, it requires viewers to sign in through their cable or TV provider.

The Top 23 Idol Contestants

Here is a complete list of the Top 24 American Idol contestants.

Jordan Anthony

Jack Blocker

McKenna Breinholt

Odell Bunton Jr.

Abi Carter

Roman Collins

Jayne Elise

Elleigh Marie Francom

Julia Gagnon

Ajii Hafeez

Triston Harper

Jennifer Jeffries

Quintavious Johnson

KB

KBlocks

Sam Kelly-Cohen

Mia Matthews

Hailey Mia

Will Moseley

Nya

Blake Proehl

Emmy Russell

Mackenzie Sol

Featured Image by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images

