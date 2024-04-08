‘American Idol’: How to Watch Jelly Roll Guest Mentor the Top 24 Tonight

Jelly Roll’s star continues to rise. He’s one of the most talked about stars in country music today. As a result, he’s starting to pop up in places fans never would have expected just a few short years ago. Tonight, he’ll appear on American Idol as a guest mentor. Additionally, he’ll join the judges on the panel as the Top 24 compete for their chance to move forward in the competition.
Last night, Tori Kelly appeared as a guest mentor for the first half of the remaining contestants. The final 12 artists in the Top 24 will perform on American Idol tonight and Jelly Roll be there to help them bring their A-game to the stage. He will also perform one of his hit songs on the show. In short, fans of the Antioch, Tennessee native will not want to miss tonight’s episode of Idol.
Jelly Roll has seen massive success over the last couple of years. However, he spent more than a decade clawing his way to the top. As a result, he knows a thing or two about failure. That, he recently said, is what he brings to the table as a mentor.
“I feel like I bring a lot of experience in the form of failure to the table,” he explained in a clip released last week. “I think that’s something they’re going to have to be familiar with because that’s what it takes to get good,” he added. “You got to do it wrong a thousand times.”
How to Watch Jelly Roll on American Idol Tonight
American Idol featuring Jelly Roll will start at 8/7c on ABC. Additionally, fans who don’t have cable can still watch the show live on several streaming services that offer live television. For instance, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV will stream Idol live. Fans can also watch on the ABC app. However, it requires viewers to sign in through their cable or TV provider.
The Top 23 Idol Contestants
Here is a complete list of the Top 24 American Idol contestants.
- Jordan Anthony
- Jack Blocker
- McKenna Breinholt
- Odell Bunton Jr.
- Abi Carter
- Roman Collins
- Jayne Elise
- Elleigh Marie Francom
- Julia Gagnon
- Ajii Hafeez
- Triston Harper
- Jennifer Jeffries
- Quintavious Johnson
- KB
- KBlocks
- Sam Kelly-Cohen
- Mia Matthews
- Hailey Mia
- Will Moseley
- Nya
- Blake Proehl
- Emmy Russell
- Mackenzie Sol
