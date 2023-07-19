Burna Boy’s Performance of “Last Last” From London Stadium Show is Now Available Online

While Burna Boy’s sold-out June 3 show at London Stadium is set to stream on Apple Music Live beginning July 19, fans can now view a sneak preview of “Last Last” online,” courtesy of Billboard.

The entire performance from Burna Boy’s show at London Stadium will be available to stream on Apple Music, Apple TV+, and TikTok this Wednesday at 12 pm PT. The concert broke records, with Burna Boy becoming the first African artist to headline a stadium concert. The concert also featured the talents of rappers Stormzy, J Hus, Dave, and Popcaan.

“I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” Burna Boy said in a statement. “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide.

“I’m excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night,” he continued. “Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance. Stay tuned for an epic celebration of music and culture.”

Burna Boy broke another record when he became the most-streamed Nigerian artist ever on Apple Music across the world. “Burna Boy is a force of nature whose global rise shows no sign of slowing down any time soon,” Apple Music’s global head of hip-hop and R&B Ebro Darden stated during an interview for Apple Music 1. “We’re thrilled to be able to present such a historic and career-spanning performance to Burna’s fans around the world.”

In a December 2022 interview with NPR, Burna Boy discussed always wanting to make his home country of Nigeria proud. He said, “That’s who I started doing this for in the first place. So I feel a sense of the mission being accomplished.

“And I always wanted to be, like — everyone that heard my music or came to my shows or anything to resonate with what they see and hear,” Burna Boy added. “I wanted to feel like they see and hear their own selves, their own souls. I just want them to see that it’s not me doing it … It’s them. It’s something that belongs to them.”