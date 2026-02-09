Greg Brown, founding guitarist of alt-rock outfit Cake who wrote their biggest hit “The Distance,” has died following a “brief illness.”

Cake shared news of Brown’s passing in a Saturday (Feb. 7) social media post, writing, “Greg was an integral part of CAKE’s early sound and development. His creative contributions were immense, and his presence—both musical and personal—will be deeply missed. Godspeed, Greg.”

Brown’s age was not provided, but he was born in 1969 or 1970, according to his Wikipedia page.

Greg Brown Played on Cake’s First Two Albums

Formed in Sacramento in 1991, Cake’s original lineup consisted of singer John McCrea, trumpet player Vince DiFiore, guitarist Greg Brown, bassist Shon Meckfessel, and drummer Frank French. Gabe Nelson took over on bass after Meckfessel left for college, and the band independently released their debut album, Motorcades of Generosity, in 1994. They sold copies from their van to cover touring expenses.

Later, Cake signed with Capricorn Records, who re-released the album in 1995. The lead single, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Lifestyle,” hit No. 35 on the Modern Rock Tracks music chart. After French and Nelson both exited, Cake brought aboard Todd Roper and Victor Damiani.

In 1996, the band released their follow-up, Fashion Nugget. Brown penned the album’s lead single, “The Distance.” However, the guitarist wasn’t an instant fan, instead preferring the record’s opening track, “Frank Sinatra”—which he also wrote—as the first release.

“He took to it right away, and I didn’t really understand what he saw in it so much,” Brown said of McCrea in a 2021 interview with Billboard. “I liked the way it sounded and everything, but I thought ‘Frank Sinatra’ was a much stronger choice for the single. But the record label chose it and it worked out.”

“Worked out” meant “The Distance” reached No. 4 on the alternative airplay chart. Three decades later, it remains perhaps their best-known song.

He Left the Band in 1997

Along with bassist Victor Damiani, Greg Brown left Cake in 1997. Calling Brown’s departure “the most stupid thing in the world,” John McCrea admitted he considered calling it quits entirely.

But the band went on, as did Brown’s musical career. He and Damiani founded the band Deathray, releasing two studio albums before disbanding in 2007.

In addition to various projects, Brown eventually mended fences with McCrea, appearing on Cake’s 2011 album Showroom of Compassion.

“I might have told you one thing back when I was 27 years old, and I left hot headed and mad about what I considered to be irreconcilable personality problems or whatever,” Brown said of his departure. “As 51-year-old me, I see a much larger context of what was going on in my life. Rather than get into all of it, I would just say there was a lot of turmoil at the time, and I felt like leaving Cake would be a decision that would be good for my health.”

