Dolly Parton Mourns the Death of Her Brother

While a legend in country music, Dolly Parton grew up in a small cabin in Pittman Center, Tennessee. Growing up, the country legend found herself among twelve children born to Robert Lee Parton Sr. and Avie Lee Caroline. Eventually finding her way to the stage, Parton seemed to embrace her country roots as she composed over 3,000 songs. As for her own studio albums, the star released her 49th studio record last year with Rockstar. Although continuing to expand her career in country music, tragedy struck the Parton family when news broke her older brother David Wilburn Parton passed away at 82.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Twitter, Dolly’s sister, Stella Parton, wrote, “My brother David passed away peacefully this morning. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.” Gaining nearly 250,000 views, fans of Dolly offered their love and support to the Parton Family.

My brother David passed away peacefully this morning. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) November 15, 2024

Looking at what fans wrote, comments included, “ Holding you and all your family in the light. I recently lost my oldest sister and she too passed peacefully and I was so grateful; she lived long and full life.” Another person added, “May his memory always bring you and your family joy, Ms. Parton. My best wishes for peace and solace in this difficult time for you all.”

Dolly Parton Remains Silent

Also posting the news on Facebook, Stella continued, “It’s never easy to lose a loved one. My wonderful brother David Parton passed in the early hours of the morning.” Keeping fans updated on the news, she took a moment to thank fans for their lovely words. “Thank you for all your kind thoughts to my family as we continue to grieve the loss of our much loved and cherished oldest brother David.”

Currently, Dolly has yet to break her silence on her brother’s passing. Unlike Dolly, David found happiness outside of the spotlight. Living a simple life, he was married to Kay Parton for over 40 years and shared a family with her.

A funeral for David is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 19th at the Leadvale Baptist Church in White Pine.

