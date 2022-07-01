Cardi B, Kanye West, and Lil Durk Team Up for New Single “Hot Shit”

Cardi B has released her first solo single of 2022, “Hot Shit.”

The song, which features Kanye West and Lil Durk, showcases quick, precise percussion and the Grammy Award-winning Cardi’s signature biting flow.

Earlier this week, Cardi previewed the release on Twitter, writing, “Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West. THIS FRIDAY JULY 1”

Cardi first made headlines by announcing the song via a teaser during last weekend’s 2022 BET Awards ceremony.

Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥



THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022

This year, Cardi has teamed up with Summer Walker and SZA for the hit single, “No Love.” In 2021, she released the hit song, “Up,” and rose to epic fame for her single with Megan THEE Stallion, “WAP.”

Recently named as iconic lifestyle brand Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence and founding member of Playboy’s creator-led platform, Cardi B is among the most significant musical artists of this generation.

Cardi is the highest-certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s “Top Artists (Digital Singles)” ranking, the female rap artist with the most RIAA diamond certifications, and the only female rapper with multiple billion streamers on Spotify.

Her list of awards, nominations, and high-profile honors includes nine Grammy Award nominations, eight Billboard Music Awards, six Guinness World Records, five Spotify One Billion Streams Awards, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, seven ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, six BET Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, inclusion on TIME’s “TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People of 2018,” being named Entertainment Weekly’s 2018 “Entertainer of the Year” and Billboard’s 2020 “Woman of the Year,” along with countless other triumphs.

Check out Cardi’s new single below.

Photo via Atlantic Records