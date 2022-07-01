Little Big Town Drops New Summer Anthem, “All Summer”

Little Big Town has just released their latest single, “All Summer,” in preparation for their 10th studio album. The flirty tune is the epitome of a summer fling, so it only makes sense that the track would drop on the Fourth of July weekend. For Little Big Town, it’s the peak of summer all summer.

But here I am getting tan, drinking wine on the water / And it’s easy and it’s fun if you want and if I want / I’ll be your dream in between, in your meantime lover / All summer, all summer, all summer, they sing in the chorus.

“All Summer” is the country band’s second single from their upcoming album, which follows “Hell Yeah,” a freeing breakup track released in April. The single has earned 10 million streams since it came out in April. Transitioning from a heartache anthem to a summer one was a brilliant move by the group.

Following the release of their latest track, Little Big Town continues to have a busy schedule. They recently finished The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert, and plan to join The Eagles for their European tour this summer. By the time fall rolls around, they will be touring yet again, at that point with Wynonna Judd for The Judds: The Final Tour.

Their upcoming album will be their first since Nightfall, which debuted back in January of 2020. The album made its way to the top of the Billboard Charts and earned more than 380 million global streams. Their forthcoming album is yet to have a release date.

Check out Little Big Town’s upcoming tour dates below, and listen to “All Summer.”

Little Big Town – Upcoming 2022 Tour Dates:

July 22 Eau Claire, WI Country Jam USA 2022 July 23 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino July 28 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater July 29 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheater July 30 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap August 5 Salamanca, NY Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino August 6 Verona, NY Wolf Trap August 27 Nassau, Bahamas Atlantis Paradise Island September 3 Taos, NM Kit Carson Park September 4 Aspen, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass 2022

Photo Courtesy of UMG Nashville