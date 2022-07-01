Alicia Keys’ 11-Year-Old Son Wows With 4-Minute Piano Solo

“Y’all ready?”

And with those immortal words, Alicia Keys’ 11-year-old son, Egypt, wowed the audience with a four-minute piano solo in Germany on June 23. He played with intricate tunes “Il Vento D’oro” and “Merry Go Round of Life.”

Said Keys, “He’s been asking me to go on stage every show.”

Egypt is not only the son of Keys but his father his legendary hip-hop producer Swiss Beatz. Looks like the proverbial apple doesn’t fall far from the proverbial tree.

The performance took place in Mannheim, Germany. And on her Instagram account, Keys shared her glowing review and sentiments, writing, “Egy, we are so proud of you!!! This is crazy!! He’s been asking me to go on stage every show, and me being in mama bear mode, I’m thinking…. ‘Is it [too] much? [‘Too] many people? Is now the time? Should he practice more??’ This guy gets on the stage as if there wasn’t 17,000 people out there and just smashes,” she wrote. “All confidence, all smiles, all natural!!! Wow! I’m blown away!! And Mannheim, Germany, brought that ENERGY tonight!!!!!!! We love you, young king! You’re literally unstoppable!! Drop some hearts in the chat for EGY!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜”

“Tonight was amazing, Dean family love wowwwwwww🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Egypt hit the Big stage on Mama’s world tour what a brave King🙏🏽 @aliciakeys you’re on another level, gheeeezzzzzzuzzzzzz🥵🥵 Congrats to Mama & Egy 🏆🏆🏆 SOLD OUT,” wrote Swiss Beats,

Twitter users also glowed. “Alicia Keys’ son really played Giorno’s theme on the piano at a concert,” Wrote @zemiiart. “Respect.”

Check out the solo via Key’s Instagram page below.

Alicia Keys’ son really played Giorno’s theme on the piano at a concert. Respect. — Zemii | Comms: Closed (@zemiizart) June 28, 2022

Photo: RCA Records