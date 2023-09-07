Cardi B Says “Bongos” Won’t Be a Sequel to “Wap”

At midnight ET tonight (Sept 8), Cardi B will drop her new single “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion, three years after their first collaboration “WAP” dominated both the Billboard charts and online discourse. However, though “Bongos” will include sex-positive themes much like “WAP” did, Cardi recently explained that it will take on a much different sonic approach.

“I wonder how people are gonna react to this vibe because they’re really like expecting ‘WAP,’ like, ‘Oh, here they go again talking this and that.’” she told DJ Whoo Kid in an upcoming interview obtained by Billboard. “We are talking a little, you know, about some p***y, but not like ‘WAP’ type of stuff.”

Presumed to be a promotional single for her impending sophomore studio album, yet to be given a title or release date, “Bongos” will be Cardi’s first release as a primary artist of the year. In her discussion about it with Whoo Kid, she added that her pre-established chemistry with Megan Thee Stallion jumped to another level when making “Bongos,” and that the accompanying music video is “intricate” and beautiful.”

“It’s a different theme and the video is like a whole complete different type of theme,” she said. “We put in our sweat and everything… It’s like on some ‘B*tchh, you jump, I jump. If [you’re] with it, I’m with it. We’re gonna do it.’ We worked so hard on the music video. You’re gonna see.”

To follow this up, Whoo Kid then asked how she felt about delivering Megan’s first appearance on a song since the Tory Lanez trial that took place in the last year, as he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her. Cardi expressed her gratitude for the Houston rapper, noting how Meg trusted her.

“It feels good [to get back into the game]… it makes me feel good that she trusts me,” she said. “I’mma give my all. Not only am I doing this for myself, [but] ‘I want you to trust me.’ We trust each other.”

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage