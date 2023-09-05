Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Announce New Single Dropping Friday

For the first time since “WAP” took over the world in 2020, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are set to release a new collaborative single. Announced by Cardi on Monday (September 4) via Instagram, along with its vibrant cover art, the song will be titled “Bongos,” and is set to arrive on Friday (September 8).

“Bongos” will come three years, one month, and two days after Cardi and Megan first united for the aforementioned “WAP,” which not only peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but also won an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, multiple BET Awards, and much more. Currently, the song’s steamy, sexually evocative music video has racked up over 510 million views.

Last month, after years of relative inactivity since her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B revealed to Vogue Mexico that her next album is ready to be rolled out. This process likely starts with “Bongos,” which will presumably serve as the album’s lead promotional single — unless she plans to include the Summer 2022 track “Hot Sh*t (featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk)” on the eventual track list.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she told Vogue Mexico. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP‘ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Megan’s appearance on “Bongos” will also be a highly-anticipated return, as the Houston rap star hasn’t put out any new material since the unfolding of Tory Lanez’s recent assault trial, where he was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. During an interview with InStyle in May, she insisted that she won’t drop any new music until her mental health is where it needs to be.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she said. “Right now, I’m focused on healing… The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

But, perhaps this doesn’t apply to collaborations, as she expressed her excitement for “Bongos” with a caption under Cardi’s post from Monday. And, though it’s currently unclear what stylistic approach the chart-topping duo intends to take on their upcoming joint track, they will surely attempt to reach the high standard they set for themself on “WAP.”

