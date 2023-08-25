Cardi B Says New Solo Album Is “Coming Up”

In April of this year, Cardi B celebrated the five-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut studio album Invasion of Privacy, as she noted that she’s “still getting booked for millions of dollars” to perform songs from the LP. However, since then, she has yet to deliver a follow-up full-length project. And, as the weeks and months go on, the pressure from this drought has started to weigh on her.

Videos by American Songwriter

During a new interview with Vogue Mexico published Friday (August 25), Cardi touched on this half-decade absence. Mentioning that she finally has another LP on the horizon, Cardi insisted that she’s done passing the time by giving feature verses to other artists.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she said.

In the past 12 months, Cardi has been part of some major releases as a guest, whether it be Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” remix, “Jealousy” with her husband Offset, the “DESPECHÁ” remix with Rosalía, or GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2.” However, while a release date or title for the single has yet to be announced, Cardi’s latest decree will surely excite fans even more than these aforementioned features, as the eventual song will be her first solo output since “Hot Shit” with Lil Durk and Kanye West last July.

[RELATED: Offset Connects with Wife Cardi B on New Single “Jealousy”]

On top of this, Cardi added that she is already honing in on the concept for her currently untitled sophomore album, confirming that it is right around the corner.

“Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up,” she told Vogue Mexico. “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP‘ [featuring Megan Thee Stallion] (2020) and when I released ‘Up’ (2021), but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Once Cardi releases the now-impending album, it’s likely that she’ll embark on an accompanying tour soon after, according to an Instagram Live session from earlier this summer. But, explaining the bit of hesitance she has when it comes to an album release, she told her viewers that she doesn’t want to have to leave her kids behind while she’s on the road.

“I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour, and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she said.

Ultimately, though, judging by her tone in the discussion with Vogue Mexico, it seems like Cardi is more excited than worried about her next project, as the rollout looks to be starting in the very near future.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage