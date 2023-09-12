Cardi B Would Say Yes to Performing at Super Bowl

Fan-favorite rap star Cardi B recently stopped by to chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on September 11. She did not hold back when it came to discussing everything from her take on contemporary stripping, to if she’d say yes to a Super Bowl performance slot, and who you might find in her DMs.

Videos by American Songwriter

It was in 2019 that she turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl with Maroon 5 because of her support for ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick. When a fan questioned her during the show appearance if she’d reconsider a performance slot for the major sports event, she said, “Now I would say yes. Things change.”

[RELATED: Offset Connects With Wife Cardi B On New Single “Jealousy”]

Another major point of discussion was a fan asking during the call-in segment if Cardi would finally make the jump into collaborating with her hero Lil Kim on her sophomore album. She revealed this by saying, “I really do want one. I’m going through my songs right now.”

“My thing is, everybody be like, ‘If you guys love each other so much why you guys still don’t have a collab?'” she continued. The rap star disclosed that she wants the team up to be so epic that no one can be judgmental towards the song.

Cardi also said that the album would be finished this year and released next year with a couple male rapper collaborations with a tour to follow.

Cardi, who was an exotic dancer before making it big in the music industry, also took time to weigh in on strippers today. “What I don’t like is, I feel like back then strippers, like, used to dance a little harder. Like now, the girls won’t even climb the pole. They’re lazy. They’re lazy, and I be spending like racks,” the rapper explained.

Since the star got her big break on Love & Hip-Hop, a fan questioned if she’d ever film a reality show with husband Offset. She revealed, “Yeah I wouldn’t mind, but I kind of mind. I feel like I would get canceled every day.”

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage