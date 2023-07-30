Offset Connects with Wife Cardi B on New Single “Jealousy”

We’re now one step closer to Offset’s second solo album. On Friday (July 28), the Georgian rapper and former member of Migos released “Jealousy,” featuring his wife and fellow chart-topping emcee, Cardi B. Produced by esteemed instrumentalists Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, and OZ, the new song doesn’t see Offset provide a chorus for the song, as it instead uses the repetitive Jealous ass bitch decrees from a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s 2000 song “Jealous Ass Bitch.”

Solely containing two verses, the first from Offset and the second from Cardi B, the couple goes above and beyond in not only showing off their respective partner but also continuously reiterating how they are not to be messed with. In Offset’s case, he asserts his dominance by metaphorically brandishing his firearms and reminding listeners of his vast bank account.

Never been a dub, never been a scrub

.45 Glock, now, oh, you want the judge?

Better than who? Must be high on them drugs

Coolin’ in the mansion with the bubbles in the tub

When Cardi B steps up to bat on “Jealousy,” she makes sure to refresh everyone’s memory about how accomplished she is, considering her only studio album is now already half a decade old. Insisting she’s stockpiled enough radio hits to participate in a Verzuz battle, as well as flexing her handbags and luxury vehicles, Cardi evidently has not lost a single step during her quasi-hiatus.

Biches don’t wanna go Birkin for Birkin

Bitches ain’t got enough hits for a Verzuz

Bitches be actin’ so different in person

Cartier frames, I can see why she nervous

This shit a circus, I’m dripped in detergent

I’m sick, get the nurses, my whip got the curtains

I’m dripped out in Hermes

A bitch say my name, then she number one trendin’

I did you a service, bitch

“Jealousy” is now the seventh collaboration between Cardi and her husband, whether it be for Migos or his solo work. And, while it’s practically confirmed that it will land on Offset’s upcoming LP, the full track list has yet to be announced. But, in May, he did reveal that the impending project will include features from Travis Scott, Latto, and Chloe Bailey, as well as a posthumous appearance from the late Takeoff.

As we await more information to come regarding Offset’s next project, check out “Jealousy” and its music video, featuring a cameo from Taraji P. Henson, below.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images