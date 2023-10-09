Gossip Blogger Tasha K Who Defamed Cardi B Is Still on the Hook to Pay the Rapper Almost $4 Million, Judge Rules

YouTuber Tasha K still must pay Cardi B.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Billboard, two years after Cardi won a almost $4 million libel case against Tasha, a federal judge has ruled that the gossip blogger filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy does not let her off the hook from paying the rap superstar.

Cardi’s libel case against Tasha K stemmed from lies about STDs, drug use, and prostitution she spread using her platform.

[RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Hints at EP and Tour with Cardi B]

Cardi, meanwhile, has been busy this year with songs like “Put It on da Floor Again,” “Bongos,” and “Jealousy.” Back in September, Cardi B’s friend Megan Thee Stallion was interviewed by Complex and asked about a potential collaboration EP with the rapper.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” Meg said about a potential joint project. “So I’ve done two songs for her [“WAP” and “Bongos”]. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.”

Additionally, on top of adding more to their two-song catalog of “WAP” (2020) and “Bongos,” Meg suggested that her and Cardi could even do a tour together as well, one week removed from their “Bongos” performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

She continued to tell the publication, ““We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together,” she continued. “Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

It was in 2019 that Cardi turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl with Maroon 5 because of her support for ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick. When a fan questioned her during the show appearance if she’d reconsider a performance slot for the major sports event, she said, “Now I would say yes. Things change.”

[RELATED: Cardi B Would Say Yes to Performing at Super Bowl]

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC