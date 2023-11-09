Watch: Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton Deliver Smoky Duet on “We Don’t Fight Anymore” at 2023 CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce offered up a more tender moment during the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 8) with a moving rendition of Pearce’s 2023 single “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Set in front of a crimson-lit stage and dressed all in black, Pearce and Stapleton captured the more slow-burning emotion of the ballad. Dressed in a black sheer lace gown, Pearce stood on a separate part of the stage in front of Stapleton while both traded off verses and the story of two people whose love has burned out

By the second run of the chorus, Pearce walked over to join Stapleton with both singing through heartbreaking lyrics: We don’t yell ’cause what the hell difference would it make? / We don’t cuss and we don’t care enough to even hate / We could tear up the house, we could burn the whole thing down / But boy what for? / ‘Cause we don’t even fight anymore.

Co-written by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Pete Good, “We Don’t Fight Anymore” was released in June 2023 and is off Pearce’s forthcoming fourth studio album. The album follows her 2021 release 29: Written in Stone, which featured her No. 1 hit “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and “What He Didn’t Do.”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” was nominated for Musical Event of the Year, but lost out to Lainey Wilson and HARDY‘s “wait in the truck.” She also picked up another CMA nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Pearce has previously won three CMA Awards, including her first in 2020 for Musical Event of the Year for “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice, along with Female Vocalist of the Year in 2021, and Musical Event of the Year for her No. 1 “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” featuring Ashley McBryde in 2022.

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images