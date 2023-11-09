Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Post Malone Show Some Love to ’90s Country with CMA Awards Medley

Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Post Malone teamed up at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards for an homage to one of their predecessors in the genre. The trio performed a pair of ’90s country tunes, all bringing their unique sound to the stage.

Wallen and HARDY have collaborated in the writer’s room a number of times, while Malone has made it a point to throw in some country flavors in between his typical hip-hop-influenced sound. When thinking of the perfect group of artists to throw things back to country’s heyday, you likely wouldn’t reach for these three first. Nevertheless, they proved any cynics wrong, rolling through a couple of Joe Diffe hits, “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man.”

Wallen and HARDY took to the stage first, performing “John Deere Green.” Both artists seemed to be in their element paying homage to the country heavyweight. He wrote “Billy Bob loves Charlene” in letters three foot high / And the whole town said the boy should’ve used red / But it looked good to Charlene / In John Deere green, they sang in tandem.

Malone joined in on the fun for “Pickup Man.” The rapper/country fan was clearly enjoying performing alongside Wallen and HARDY. We wouldn’t be mad if Malone were to make the genre leap a permanent thing.

Earlier this week, HARDY talked with Audacy about his effort to “manifest” Malone’s appearance at the CMA Awards.

“I just like what he’s done for hip-hop and for pop music,” the singer said. “It’s just great. I’ve always said that from the very beginning. I’ve been a huge fan. So, the time has come.”

On top of his performance, HARDY was nominated for four awards—including his two early wins for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year alongside Lainey Wilson. All of his nominations were tied to their emotional duet, “wait in the truck.”

Wallen was nominated for three awards: Entertainer of the Year, as well as Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Malone was not nominated for any awards, but, who knows, he might just make the list next year if he continues to tap into his country influences.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images