Post Malone Teases Another Collaboration for His Debut Country Album, This Time With Chris Stapleton

Post Malone has collaborated with Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton on his country album so far, but he recently teased a brand new duet with Chris Stapleton. He posted a snippet of the new track on social media and fans were thrilled at this new look into his forthcoming album, F-1 Trillion.

The video showed Post vibing to the new song as he listened to it in the studio. The snippet of lyrics are, She whispered pull it over, I said you’re the boss / In a southern drawl said here’s where I get off / I’ve enjoyed the time / She said baby give me one more kiss before I kiss your a– goodbye.

Post Malone tagged Chris Stapleton in the post, and fans were excited for this new collaboration. “I’m so glad I get to live to see the post Malone country era,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another wrote, “He [sic] literally making the infinity country gauntlet of an album,” referencing The Avengers.

Others had high praise for Post’s ability to cross genres. “Bro it’s amazing on how you can constantly switch up genres and always do great at them. One of the most versatile artists alive,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “The excitement he exhibits while listening to the songs in infectious.”

Overall, it looks like both Post Malone and his fans are beyond excited for this new chapter in his career. F-1 Trillion is set to drop on August 16.

Who Will Post Malone Work With Next? Marcus King Would Like to Volunteer

Marcus King is known for his expert guitar prowess, unique vocals, and passion for music, and he sees that same passion in Post Malone. Speaking with Holler earlier in June, King revealed that he’s itching for a collaboration with Post.

“We’d probably smoke a lot of cigarettes and drink a lot of coffee, and just create,” he said. “He just seems to have the same addiction to music that I do. Just the same desire to say something that really means, not just create for the sake of it. I’d really look forward to it if we do it.”

Post Malone has already praised the soulful, raw, and alternative stylings of Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Colter Wall, and Sturgill Simpson. He made his Stapleton dreams come true, so why not Marcus King next?

