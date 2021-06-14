Carrie Underwood Announces Upcoming Film Release of ‘My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman’ Concert on DVD

Carrie Underwood, country star and seven-time Grammy award winner, announced that she would be releasing her first-ever Gospel live performance on July 23. The concert, My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman, will be released internationally by Gaither Music Group and Capitol Records, featuring Underwood’s 2021 best-selling album, My Savior.

The featured album includes hymns that Underwood grew up singing, such as “Jesus Loves Me, “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace.” “This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Underwood said in a statement.

There’s no better place to belt out these gospel classics than the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee—also known as “The Mother Church of Country Music.” Underwood has graced the stage with her presence at the venue many times, as one of the most successful country artists of the century.

The recorded performance features Cece Winnans, the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and Bear Rhineheart, frontman of the rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, on “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus.”

In addition, Underwood has given back to the community by streaming her performance of My Savior live on Easte, raising over $112,000 for the charity Save the Children.

You can preorder the DVD here now. Also, starting on July 23rd, the performance will be streaming on multiple platforms for a limited time, including: PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV, GAITHERTV (Roku/Apple/Amazon) and on the Gaither TV YouTube Channel.

My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman performance song listing:

Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)

Because He Lives

Blessed Assurance

Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus

Just As I Am

O How I Love Jesus

Softly And Tenderly

Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)

I Surrender All

Victory In Jesus

How Great Thou Art

The Old Rugged Cross

Amazing Grace/Something In The Water