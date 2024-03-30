Carrie Underwood Celebrates Anniversary of ‘My Savior’ With Special Performance at the Ryman

Before releasing a total of nine studio albums, Carrie Underwood, like many aspiring artists, looked to gain her footing in the music industry. And like many others, she found herself auditions for American Idol. While wanting to win the show, Underwood proved that she was bigger than the competition as she not only won but has flourished in the music industry since. Receiving eight Grammy Awards for her contributions to music, Underwood recently celebrated the anniversary of her hit 2021 album My Savior by showcasing a special performance at The Ryman Auditorium.

Videos by American Songwriter

Housed in Nashville, The Ryman Auditorium is more than a historic building that originally opened back in 1892. It is also a milestone marker for many country singer who want to leave their mark on the industry. For Underwood, she believed there was no better place to celebrate than at the Ryman. And what better way to honor her album than by showcasing her vocal power with the song “How Great Thou Art.”

Sharing a video of her performance on Instagram, the post received over 51,000 likes as fans filled the comments with love and praise. “I’m really hoping Carrie does another gospel album, my saviour was really special” Another fan added, “No one can sing this song like Carrie. Brings me to tears every time I hear her sing it. Absolutely amazing!” And one comment read, “Such a beautiful and powerful voice. Your rendition of the song gives me goosebumps every single time I hear you sing it. You have been given a special gift. God bless you.”

Carrie Underwood Brings Gospel To SiriusXM

Besides sharing her love for gospel music, Underwood recently expanded her reach when she revealed her newest channel on SiriusXM called Savior Sunday Daily. The channel will focus on “playing a daily blend of uplifting faith-based country and gospel music handpicked by Carrie.”

Discussing the new channel and her love for gospel, Underwood said, “This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel blessed to get to be able to create a destination to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)