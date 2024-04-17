Carrie Underwood Shares Her Special Connections to the Grand Ole Opry, Smashes Toby Keith Rendition

While Carrie Underwood will always be known for winning the fourth season of American Idol, that is just a small part of her time in the spotlight. Once winning the hit show, the singer used that stardom to carve out her own spot in the music industry. Since that moment, Underwood released hit songs like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.” Having gained numerous awards, Rolling Stone considered her “the female vocalist of her generation in any genre.” Recently, Underwood discussed her love for country music and how much it means to her to be part of the Grand Ole Opry.

For any singer looking to gain fame in country music, they know the importance of the Grand Ole Opry. A historic venue in country music, the building, halls, and stage seemed layered with historic performances from iconic singers. And for Underwood, she doesn’t forget about the ones that came before her. Speaking about her connection with the Opry, she admitted, “I love performing on the Opry stage because there is no other genre of music that has what we have here. People respect it. People love it.” Underwood added, “People want to be a part of it.”

Fans agreed with Underwood when it came to her love for performing at the Opry as comments read, “I love it when you perform at the Opry!! You always look Gorgeous and Sounded Amazing.” Another fan added, “Carrie Underwood is absolutely the best, one of the most beautiful voices ever. I would like to attend one of her live performance someday.”

Carrie Underwood Honors Toby Keith

Just a few days ago, Underwood took over the Grand Ole Opry for a special performance. But while dominating the stage and proving her power behind a mic, the singer took a moment to honor the late icon, Toby Keith.

. @carrieunderwood honored the late @tobykeith at the Grand Ole Opry, performing “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” 🤠 pic.twitter.com/D2db1iQBcP — CMU Fan ♡ (@TeamCarrie1212) April 14, 2024

Performing his hit song “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, Underwood gained thousands of views with many fans noting, “Thank You so much, Carrie, for honoring The Late Great Toby Keith with that song!! You did a beautiful job!! I’m sure he was singing along with you from Heaven!!! God Bless You!!!”

