Carrie Underwood Celebrates 50 Shows of Vegas Residency: “What a Run It Was”

Carrie Underwood catapulted from American Idol’s season 4 winner to one of Nashville’s brightest stars. Nearly two decades, 85 million records, and 23 CMT Music Awards later, the “Before He Cheats” singer has just wrapped up her first-ever Las Vegas residency. Underwood kicked off REFLECTION in December 2021 at Resorts World Theatre. The hit show was successful enough to extend well into 2024. Recently, Underwood marked REFLECTION’S 50th performance on social media.

Carrie Underwood Commemorates 50th Show in Vegas

Carrie Underwood wrapped up a six-night run in Las Vegas Saturday (June 1.) The next day (Sunday, June 2), the eight-time GRAMMY winner took some time to reflect on the most recent string of shows.

“It also happened to be our 50th show @resortsworldlv !” the “Blown Away” singer wrote. “What a run it was…already can’t wait to come back! Thanks to everyone who came out to see us!”

Fans who attended the concert gave their reviews in the comments. “We were there last night and it was unbelievable!!!” one Instagram user wrote. “Unlike any concert I have ever seen! And my favorite I r seen of hers by far! 😍❤️”

Another fan added, “The show was AMAZING!!! Thank you for an incredible time!! I am still just “blown away!!”

You Still Have Several Chances To See ‘Reflection’

REFLECTION: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY has been described as an absolute must-see. Pyrotechnics, dancers and aerialists—combined with the 41-year-old Oklahoma native’s out-of-this-world vocals—make it an unforgettable experience for diehard and casual Carrie Underwood fans alike.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience all REFLECTIONS has to offer, you aren’t out of chances yet. The “Cowboy Casanova” singer returns to Resort World Theater Aug. 14 to kick off another string of six shows. Then, the next six-show run starts Oct.16, running through Oct. 26.

And if the glowing audience reviews aren’t enough to talk you into buying a ticket, maybe Miranda Lambert can. The “Kerosene” singer raved over REFLECTIONS after attending a show back in December 2023.

“The lights, fire, music, production, sparkle’s and most importantly that voice,” Lambert wrote in an Instagram post. “Carrie, you are an icon in every sense of the word.”

Featured image by Mike Coppola/WireImage