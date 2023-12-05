How To Get Tickets to Carrie Underwood Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency 2024

Carrie Underwood’s Reflection residency has been a major hit in Las Vegas for nearly three years. Luckily for fans, the country star and American Idol winner announced an extension of the residency from the end of 2023 well into 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

Underwood’s residency has been ongoing at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas since 2021. The next performance will take place on December 6 and the tour will come to a close on August 24, 2024, provided that new dates will not be announced. However, given how well this show has done, we doubt that will be the end of Underwood’s residency.

The extension was announced several weeks ago, and Underwood took to Instagram to gush about how excited she is for the residency to continue into 2024. “Big news for 2024!!” said Underwood, “I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March! We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!”

There are several different places to purchase tickets for this tour. You can buy tickets and VIP packages directly from Resorts World Las Vegas and Underwood’s website. General ticket sales are also available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. As the dates get closer, fans might have better luck snagging tickets on Stubhub; just keep in mind that prices may be higher or lower than face value, as Stubhub is a secondary ticketing platform.

Carrie Underwood rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. She is known for her powerful vocals and versatile range, which have earned her several awards and accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards. She’s known for hits including “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel”, as well as her successful recent album Denim & Rhinestones.

In 2021, Underwood first kicked off Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. Today, the residency showcases Underwood’s musical prowess through quite a dynamic production. It features advanced visual and audio technology, pyrotechnics, special effects, and of course, Underwood’s stunning vocals and performance chops. This residency stands out for its inclusion of Underwood’s band, dancers, aerialists, and a unique virtual orchestra. Underwood and her team have created an immersive and unforgettable experience for audiences, and it’ll blow away even the most novice fan of Underwood.

Due to the success of this residency, you’ll want to get your tickets soon before the best seats are taken. Don’t wait around!

Carrie Underwood Las Vegas Residency FAQs

How much do Carrie Underwood 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

The cost for Carrie Underwood’s Reflection Residency tickets will vary, depending on where you purchase tickets, the seats you select, and the specific tour date. However, it appears that tickets range from $98 to $500, approximately.

If you choose to buy tickets directly from Resorts World Las Vegas (via AXS), there are additional VIP packages you can purchase that vary in cost. These packages include perks like better seats, beverage vouchers, souvenir gifts, Carrie Underwood merchandise, photo ops, autographs, and more.

When do tickets for the Carrie Underwood 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets are on sale for the general public via Resorts World Las Vegas, Underwood’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Carrie Underwood 2024 tour?

Presale events have ended and general sale tickets are currently available.

December 6

December 8

December 9

December 13

December 15

December 16

March 6

March 8

March 9

March 13

March 15

March 16

May 22

May 25

May 26

May 29

May 31

June 1

June 9

August 14

August 16

August 17

August 21

August 23

August 24

Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson/Courtesy of Full Coverage Communications

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.