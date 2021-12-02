Carrie Underwood Kicks Off First-Ever Vegas Residency, Adds Six More Shows For 2022

On the evening of Wednesday, December 1, country music megastar Carrie Underwood kicked off her first-ever residency in Las Vegas with a dazzling inaugural performance at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre.

Carrie Underwood on stage on Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo By Denise Truscello)

Showcasing the highlights from Underwood’s epic career, the show (titled REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency) features a top-notch band, dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra, theatrical costume changes, and a “never-before-seen water wall feature.” Staging the event at the Resorts World Theatre—which is now the largest and tallest stage in Las Vegas—the venue can fit 5,000 fans in without having a single one more than 150 feet from the stage. With high-tech acoustic technology too, the shows boast tremendously good sound—rendering the whole affair an exciting peek into the future of the concert industry.

“It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”

Accordingly, the response from Underwood’s fans has been overwhelmingly positive—so much so that the now-38-year-old star added six additional shows to the run. Now, she’s set to play a string of dates in December, March, April, and May.

Plus, Underwood is making an effort to have a positive impact with these shows—$1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

For more information on Carrie Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, click HERE. Check out the full list of dates below:

December 3

December 4

December 8

December 10

December 11

March 23

March 25

March 26

March 30

April 1

April 2

May 11

May 13

May 14

May 18

May 20

May 21

Main photo by Ralph Larmann / Capitol Records