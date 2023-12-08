Miranda Lambert “Blown Away” After Attending Carrie Underwood’s Vegas Show, Reflects on Friendship in Instagram Post

For both Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, the early 2000s hold a special place in their heart. While most remember the 2000s for different reasons like the launch of iTunes or Michael Jackson passing away, for the singer – it was the start of a friendship that continues today. In 2004, Lambert released her first single, “Me and Charlie Talking”. The very next year, American Idol crowned Underwood its winner. The singers eventually crossed paths with a collaboration in 2014. Nearly 20 years later, the singers continue to support and praise each other as Lambert recently attended Underwood’s Las Vegas Show.

Wanting to see her friend perform during her Reflection: the Las Vegas Residency, Lambert snagged a ticket to the show and was completely stunned at what she witnessed. Loving every minute of Underwood’s performance, the singer shared her time at the show on Instagram with a string of photos and videos.

Lambert Calls Underwood An Icon

Besides sharing some pictures of the two backstage, Lambert took a moment to praise Underwood for her star power. She wrote, “This show is so well thought out and it is a perfect reflection of her and what a career she has built. The lights, fire, music, production, sparkle’s and most importantly that voice. Carrie, you are an icon in every sense of the word.”

Praising what they have accomplished in the last two decades, Lambert continued her post, noting, “We’ve both been on this journey for 20 years and I’m proud of both of us for staying the course and dreamin’ big. Like you said, cheers to us and I’m proud to be in your corner. Thanks for having me last night. Blown away. Literally.”

A Friendship For The Ages

Sharing the same picture on her own Instagram, Underwood thanked Lambert for taking time to visit her. She added, “We’ve both been at this thing for a while now…Seen a lot. Done a lot. Sang a lot. Through it all, it’s nice to know you’ve got great people in your corner! Thanks for coming to the show last night, Miranda! Cheers to Vegas and cheers to us for all we’ve accomplished and to whatever comes next!”

Underwood did more than share a picture of the two as she attended Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo residency before the singer saw her. She also gushed over the performance, showing their friendship is more than pictures and posts.

