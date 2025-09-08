Sabrina Carpenter Performs Steamy Set at the 2025 MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter is taking the VMAs by storm. At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, the pop star took the stage to perform her latest single, “Tears,” in epic fashion.

With a sexy costume and surrounded by drag queens, Carpenter showed off exactly why her Short n’ Sweet Tour has become a can’t-miss event.

The impressive performance even included a rain moment, with water falling from the ceiling and soaking the singer as she got the whole room dancing.

In addition to Carpenter, stars including Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, and Lady Gaga are scheduled to perform at the LL Cool J-hosted ceremony.

Carpenter is up for eight awards at this year’s event. She’s tied with ROSÉ for the fourth-most nods; Lady Gaga leads with 12, Bruno Mars follows with 11, and Kendrick Lamar has 10.

Carpenter’s music video for “Manchild” is nominated for Video of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects. The singer is also up for Best Album for her LP, Short n’ Sweet. Additionally, Carpenter is nominated in the Best Pop Artist category.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Era

Carpenter has been busy over the last few years. She released Short n’ Sweet in August 2024. The following month, she set out on a world tour of the same name. She has performances scheduled through November 2025.

While on the road amid her Short n’ Sweet era, Carpenter released her next LP, Man’s Best Friend. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter revealed why she opted to put out new music while still on tour in support of her last album.

“Short n’ Sweet was this magical gift; it fed me, and it fed a lot of other people in the world. It felt true to me, and it felt authentic to a lot of other people,” she said. “It’s rare that those line up ever, let alone more than once. It unlocked my brain to know myself more and more.”

“Not to be dramatic, but what can I do while my legs still work? I’m limber, let’s use it. My brain is sharp, let’s write,” Carpenter added. “I try not to get sad about the fact that nothing lasts forever, but genuinely, it’s such a beautiful time right now. I want to soak it up and keep making things while I’m feeling this way.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage