Carrie Underwood Reveals the Alan Jackson Moment That Changed Her Life During Emotional Final Show Tribute

Carrie Underwood has a special connection to Alan Jackson. The American Idol judge was one of many superstar performers who took the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 27 to celebrate the last show of Jackson’s career.

When it was her turn to perform, Underwood told a story about how long she’s been a fan of Jackson.

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“Back in 1994, a young Carrie Underwood went to… the Tulsa State Fair. I went to see Alan Jackson,” Underwood told the sold out crowd. “That was my very first concert I ever went to. Obviously, it made a huge impression.”

“I had posters of him on my wall. I knew every word to every song. I listened to his albums leading up to the show, and he did not disappoint in the least bit,” she continued. “I had the worst seats in the whole place, by the way, and it was still one of the greatest concert experiences that I have ever experienced.”

Underwood concluded her speech by reflecting on that night’s show.

“I bet tonight will eclipse that somehow,” she said. “It is honor to be here, honoring the legendary Alan Jackson.”

Carrie Underwood Performs at Alan Jackson’s Final Show

With that, Underwood sang “Everything I Love,” a song Jackson released in 1996.

That wasn’t Underwood’s only time on stage, though. Later in the show, the “Before He Cheats” singer returned to perform “Pop a Top” with the rest of the night’s openers.

Joined by the likes of Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and Lainey Wilson, the superstars gave the crowd a performance to remember.

Afterwards, Underwood was back in the spotlight to introduce Jackson to the stage.

“We are all here tonight to celebrate the country music giant, Mr. Alan Jackson,” she said. “Alan, we love you. There is nowhere we would all rather be than right here with you as you take the stage one last time. It’s going to be a special night!”

Indeed it was. After a weather-related delay, Jackson took the stage to perform a nearly two hour-long set. During his time on stage, he sang hits including “Livin’ on Love,” “Good Time, and “Remember When.”

He closed out the night by singing “Chattahoochee.” However, he quickly returned for a two-song encore that featured “Mercury Blues” and “Where I Come From,” along with a dazzling fireworks display.

Photo by Jamie Schramm/Variety via Getty Images