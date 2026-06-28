Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert Honor Alan Jackson With One of His Biggest Hits at Final Show

Alan Jackson’s final show featured a star-studded lineup. Before the country legend played the last show of his career at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, some of Music City’s biggest names got things started.

Jake Owen, Little Big Town, Riley Green, Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Lainey Wilson all took the stage in tribute to the country great.

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After each artist played a Jackson song solo, they returned to the stage to perform “Pop a Top.” Originally recorded by Nat Stuckey in 1967, Jackson released his own version of the track in 1999 to great acclaim.

The artists all happily swayed as they performed the track. Bryan, Johnson, Wilson, and others each took on some lines individually.

The crowd roared in excitement at the conclusion of the song, before Underwood introduced Jackson to the stage.

“We are all here tonight to celebrate the country music giant, Mr. Alan Jackson,” she said. “Alan, we love you. There is nowhere we would all rather be than right here with you as you take the stage one last time. It’s going to be a special night!”

What to Know About Alan Jackson’s Final Show

Before Jackson took the stage, some of his family members kicked things off. Jackson’s nephew, Big City Brian Wright; his great-niece, Carlisle Wright; and his nephew, Adam Wright each performed a song in his honor.

Owen took the stage next, performing “I Don’t Need The Booze (To Get A Buzz On).”

Rain began coming down as Owen finished his song, and started pouring in earnest when Little Big Town took the stage to perform “It Must Be Love.”

No one in the crowd let the less than ideal weather dampen their spirits. Green performed “Little Man,” Womack sang “Between the Devil and Me,” and Pardi covered “She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues).”

The skies eventually cleared, with Lambert delighting the crowd with “Dallas,” Johnson covering “Job Description,” and Bryan performing “Love’s Got a Hold On You.”

Rhett was next up and opted to sing “Small Town Southern Man.” Church followed that up with a performance of “Someday.”

Underwood, Combs, and Wilson were the final guest performers to take the stage, singing “Everything I Love,” “Hard Hat and a Hammer,” and “Tall, Tall Trees,” respectively.

Rain once again came down after all the guest performers took the stage. This time the weather prompted a delay in the show due to lightening.

Everyone stayed at the stadium, though, patiently waiting for Jackson to take the stage. He finally did so around 9:40 p.m. Jackson played hit after hit for nearly two hours, including two duets with George Strait.

He wrapped things up in a big way, performing “Chattahoochee” lit up the sky. That wasn’t the end of the show, though.

Jackson returned for a two-song encore, during which he performed “Mercury Blues” and “Where I Come From.” After singing on stage for the final time, Jackson took in the crowd, waving and smiling as he left the stage.

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