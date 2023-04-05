Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin Among Artists Performing at Benefit Concert for The Covenant School Shooting

Artists across genres of music are banding together in support of The Covenant School in Nashville in the wake of the tragic mass shooting that occurred at the school in March 2023.

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Tyler Hubbard, and The War and Treaty are among the many artists taking the stage at the benefit concert, A Night of Joy Celebrating The Covenant School, at Belmont University’s The Fisher Center on Wednesday (April 12).

Ben Rector, Ketch Secor, frontman of Old Crow Medicine Show, Christian singers Chris Tomlin, Matt Maher, and Sixpence None the Richer, hit country songwriters Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird, and Dave Barnes, indie rock band Colony House, Mat Kearney and Drew and Ellie Holcomb are among the vast range of other artists lending their voices to the cause. The show will be hosted by author Annie F. Downs. All of the proceeds will benefit The Covenant School.

“Nashville musicians and songwriters stand with The Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory,” the event page states. “Join us and add your voice to honor the victims and their families, the church, staff, and the first responders…an extraordinary group of Nashville-based artists have gathered to lend their voices and talents in support.”

On March 27, 2023, The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, was the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people: 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, 60-year-old Head of School Katherine Koonce, 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and 61-year-old custodian Mike Hill. Several artists have spoken out about the tragedy, including Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, and Mickey Guyton.

Lauren Daigle was set to have an album preview concert in Nashville on the night of the shooting occurred, but decided to host a candlelight vigil instead. Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini opened the 2023 CMT Music Awards with a speech about the Nashville shooting and her own experience with gun violence.

