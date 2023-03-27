Lauren Daigle to Host Vigil for Nashville School Shooting in Place of Album Preview Concert

What would have been Lauren Daigle’s album preview concert Monday night (March 27), the star will instead host a vigil in light of the recent school shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School.

“Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those impacted,” Daigle shared in a statement. “I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil. To everyone who was planning to come out, please join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need.”

Set to begin at 7 p.m. Central, the performance is now a safe place for people to gather and mourn the morning’s tragedy. “To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us,” the artist continued in her statement. “The doors are open for all. Same location. Same time.” She signed off, offering her love and support.

Daigle has postponed her album preview to Wednesday (April 5). All tickets will be honored.

The Nashville area private Christian school was victim to a shooter on Monday who took the lives of three children and three adults, according to the Tennessean. A female gunman reportedly entered the school with two assault rifles and a handgun. She was fatally shot by Metro Nashville police officers.

“The police department response was swift,” MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron told reporters. “They heard shots coming from the second level. They immediately went to the gunfire. When the officers got to the second level, they saw a shooter, a female, who was firing. The officers engaged her. She was fatally shot by responding police officers.”

Nashville’s music industry and beyond have spoken out against the violence and rallied around the victims and their families.

“I try to stay off here for my mental health but for the love of God!,” country star Mickey Guyton shared on social media. “As a mother, I’m pissed the fuck off. Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven.”

“No words… The Covenant School,” Sheryl Crow remarked on the event. “Our children deserve better. Praying for all affected. Tragic America.”

Songwriter Laura Veltz backed out of her own appearance at the Tin Pan South Panel at Belmont University Monday afternoon. “Many of my colleagues’ kids were in that building, one of whom was in my write today,” she explained. “I am too emotional and I have no bandwidth to think, talk or breathe about anything else.”

