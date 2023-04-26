Lauren Daigle and Trisha Yearwood Sign on For ‘Hope and Healing’ Concert For Nashville Educators

Several artists are coming together to provide healing to the Nashville education community.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Trisha Yearwood, Lauren Daigle, CeCe Winans, and Tyler Hubbard are set to perform at Hope And Healing For Heroes in Nashville on May 1. Hosted by the Onsite Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides trauma-informed counseling and other mental health resources, the event is using the power of music to help unite and heal the Nashville community in the wake of the mass shooting at The Covenant School in March 2023 that took the lives of three children and three adults.

Tickets for the show are free and available to teachers and staff in Metro Nashville Public Schools, private schools, and universities in the Nashville area until supplies last.

“Hope And Healing For Heroes will provide attendees with an opportunity to connect in community and gain tools for navigating stress, fear, trauma, and grief,” reads the press release. “With essential resources and moving musical tributes, this special evening is offered to help restore hope as our schools continue leading children with resilience and hope.”

The event will also feature speeches by Onsite Chairman Miles Adcox, Sissy Goff, director of child and adolescent counseling at Daystar Counseling Ministries, and Crystal Woodman Miller, who is a survivor of the shooting at Columbine High School. Teachers from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, along with Brittney Thomas, a student survivor of The Heath High School Mass Shooting in Paducah, Kentucky, and Nashville educators will also speak.

Hubbard also performed at A Night of Joy Celebrating The Covenant School, a benefit concert that took place in April 2023. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Tomlin were among the other performers.

Hope And Healing For Heroes takes place at the Fisher Center at Belmont University at 6 p.m. CT. Other participating artists are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for K-LOVE Fan Awards