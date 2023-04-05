Poppy Announces Summer Co-Headlining Tour Dates with PVRIS

In addition to her recently released single, “Church Oufit,” on April 3, Poppy is now revealing that she will hit the road in 2023 for her Godless/Goddess Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The 18-date trek will kick off on August 18 in Seattle, Washington, making stops in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh before wrapping in Ontario, Canada on September 15.

The singer shared the news on social media, writing, “Excited to announce the Godless/Goddess Tour with @thisispvris! Tickets on sale April 7 at 10:00 am local.”

While fans are excited that Poppy is back on the road, many of the commentators to her post were disappointed that the tour wasn’t coming to city near them.

“not you skipping Chicago & Milwaukee,” wrote one fan.

“NEW YORK OR PHILLY PLEASE ADD MORE DATES,” added another.

Stay tuned to see if more dates will be added. Tickets for the Godless/Goddess tour go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of dates below.

Poppy, PVRIS, Tommy Genesis, Pom Pom Squad 2023 tour dates:



August 18 – Seattle, WA

August 19 – Portland, OR

August 22 – San Francisco, CA

August 24 – Los Angeles, CA

August 25 – Tempe, AZ

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV

August 28 – Salt Lake City, UT

August 29 – Denver, CO

September 1 – San Antonio, TX

September 2 – Houston, TX

September 3 – Oklahoma City, OK

September 6 – Kansas City, MO

September 7 – Minneapolis, MN

September 9 – St. Louis, MO

September 10 – Columbus, OH

September 13 – Pittsburgh, PA

September 14 – Cleveland, OH

September 15 – Toronto, ON

Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns