Carrie Underwood Wins The Country Artist of 2022 at People’s Choice Awards—“I Certainly Have Just the Most Incredible Fans”

Country star Carrie Underwood has officially won The Country Artist of 2022 at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards.

The official Twitter account of the award show took a moment to bask in the excitement of it all, writing, “*pulls on cowboy boots* Congrats to @carrieunderwood on taking home the award for The Country Artist of 2022! #PCAs”

Adding, “We were blown away by all the votes that came in!”

In accepting her award, which came within the show’s first hour, Underwood joked, “I will not be giving a three-hour long speech. And no pressure on setting the tone for the rest of the night!”

She continued, “This award is definitely—well, this whole night is all about the fans. And I certainly have just the most incredible fans. You guys have supported me for many years, especially out on the road this year. Thank you guys so much for all the love. Thank you for this. What a wonderful early Christmas present. Thank you, I can’t thank you enough. God bless.”

The news comes amidst many recent headlines made by Underwood in 2022.

Most recently she announced a new string of 2023 Las Vegas shows (see those dates below). Of her return, Underwood said, “I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer. Reflection is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones tour and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Earlier this year, Underwood released her highly anticipated new album, Denim & Rhinestones. The LP marked Underwood’s third in the past three years, including My Savior in 2021 and My Gift in 2020.

Find Underwood’s upcoming Vegas dates, below.

Jun. 21

Jun. 23

Jun. 24

Jun. 28

Jun. 30

Jul. 1

Sept. 20

Sept. 22

Sept. 23

Sept. 27

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

Nov. 29

Dec. 1

Dec. 2

Dec. 6

Dec. 8

Dec. 9

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images